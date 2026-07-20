Mersen wins two contracts

The French specialist in electrical components has kept up its push into clean mobility by locking in the supply of battery fuses for two major automakers (Ford and Leapmotor).

The group, which specializes in advanced materials and electrical protection, announced today that it has been selected by US automaker Ford and China's Leapmotor to equip several of their electric and hybrid models.



Taken together over the full life of the programs, the two opportunities represent potential revenue of around €10m for the French supplier.



In detail, Ford will rely on Mersen's solutions to integrate a high-performance fuse within the battery protection module of several hybrid vehicles sold in the US market. For its part, Chinese automaker Leapmotor will use the French group's technologies to secure the batteries in its 100% electric range.



This double win highlights the group's ability to gain ground at the same time with established Western players and new Asian entrants, leveraging its global industrial footprint and technological know-how.