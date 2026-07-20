The group, which specializes in advanced materials and electrical protection, announced today that it has been selected by US automaker Ford and China's Leapmotor to equip several of their electric and hybrid models.
Taken together over the full life of the programs, the two opportunities represent potential revenue of around €10m for the French supplier.
In detail, Ford will rely on Mersen's solutions to integrate a high-performance fuse within the battery protection module of several hybrid vehicles sold in the US market. For its part, Chinese automaker Leapmotor will use the French group's technologies to secure the batteries in its 100% electric range.
This double win highlights the group's ability to gain ground at the same time with established Western players and new Asian entrants, leveraging its global industrial footprint and technological know-how.
Global Expert in electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its client's specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (51.7%): graphite anticorrosion equipment (world No. 1), brushes and brushholders for industrial electric motors (world No. 1), and high-temperature applications of isostatic graphite (world No. 2);
- electrical power (48.3%): solutions for energy management (namely power electronics; world No. 1 supplier of passive components for power electronics), electric protection and monitoring (world No. 2 in industrial fuses manufacturing) and current collection for the rail market (world No. 1).
At the end of 2025, the group had 54 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.2%), Europe (24.5%), North America (43%), Asia/Pacific (20.9%) and other (3.4%).
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