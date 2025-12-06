On Friday Meta confirmed the acquisition of Limitless, a startup specialized in connected devices featuring artificial intelligence functionalities. The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, is part of Meta's strategy to democratize personal artificial intelligence through portable devices, similar to the Ray-Ban smart glasses already launched by the group. Limitless' CEO Dan Siroker presented this rapprochement as a convergence of visions around "personal superintelligences".

Limitless has become known for its smart pendant capable of recording, transcribing, and automatically summarizing conversations. This type of wearable, which is still marginal, is attracting more tech players in search of a flagship product in a buzzing sector. Beyond Meta, Amazon, via the acquisition of Bee in July, Google (Alphabet) with its Gemini assistant, or startups like Friend and Plaud, are multiplying initiatives in this segment.

This acquisition illustrates Meta's desire to strengthen its lead in the race for embedded AI assistants, by expanding its technology portfolio at the crossroads of hardware and artificial intelligence. Through this acquisition, the group aims to strengthen its position in the field of connected devices, while paving the way for a new generation of AI-centered interfaces and user experience.