At Meta Connect, the duo unveiled a new generation of connected glasses. Ray-Ban Display with an integrated screen, Oakley Meta Vanguard for athletes, and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 with greater autonomy: an offensive that confirms their ambitions in wearables.

With these announcements, Meta and EssilorLuxottica are showing that they want to transform a still-nascent market into a real growth driver. Following the launch of Ray-Ban Meta in 2023 and the arrival of Oakley HSTN earlier this year, the partners are expanding their range with more technological, better targeted products backed by iconic brands.

Ray-Ban Display: the screen makes its debut

This is the big new feature of the 2025 edition: Ray-Ban Display. For the first time, a color screen is integrated into a pair of glasses. Placed over the right eye, it displays notifications, guided navigation and live translations. The experience is enhanced by a neural bracelet, the result of Ctrl-Labs technology, acquired by Meta in 2019, which captures electrical signals from the wrist and transforms simple micro-movements into commands.

Ray-Ban Display also includes the familiar features of the range: calls, music, built-in camera, and Meta AI assistant. Thicker and heavier than the classic models (70 g vs. 50 g), they will be available starting from $800.

Oakley Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: an expanded offering

EssilorLuxottica is also promoting Oakley, its sports brand. The new Oakley Meta Vanguard introduces the concept of "Athletic Intelligence." With PRIZM lenses, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera offering a 122° field of view, and noise-canceling speakers, they are designed to accompany runners and cyclists, even in difficult conditions. Available for pre-order today, they are priced at $499 (€549).

Meanwhile, Ray-Ban Meta is evolving into a more powerful second generation. Battery life has been increased to 8 hours, the 12 MP camera can film in 3K ultra-HD, and the catalog has been expanded with new styles, colors, and prescription lenses, including Transitions Gen S. Starting price: $379 (€419).

A market taking shape

Since their launch in 2023, Ray-Ban Meta has already sold more than 2 million units. Building on this initial success, the duo is now aiming for annual production of 10 million units by 2026. The ambition is clear: to transform smart glasses into a mass-market product, at the crossroads of lifestyle and technology.

This partnership is also part of a broader context. Last summer, Meta acquired approximately 3% of EssilorLuxottica's capital, a stake valued at nearly €3 billion. The announcement sent the stock up 5.2% to €250.9 on the Paris Stock Exchange. This is not recent news, but it illustrates the strategic interest that the American giant has in its partner.

Profitability to support innovation

EssilorLuxottica's ability to invest in these projects is also due to its financial strength. Its EBITDA margin ranges between 25% and 29% for the period 2022–2027, which is very high for a manufacturer. This performance reflects the strength of its brands, its cost control, and its ability to finance new product lines while maintaining solid profitability.