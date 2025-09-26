Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.7%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp platforms (3.35 billion daily active users in 2024); - sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.3%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc. Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (97.6%) and other (2.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (38.4%), Asia/Pacific (27.4%), Europe (23.3%) and other (10.9%)