The European Commission has announced that it has approved the creation of a joint venture between Meta Platforms and Reliance Industries focused primarily on artificial intelligence services for businesses.
The review was conducted under the simplified merger control procedure.
The Commission concluded that the transaction did not raise significant competition concerns in the European Economic Area, given its limited impact on the market.
Meta and Reliance get green light from Brussels for joint venture
Published on 09/26/2025 at 07:32 am EDT
