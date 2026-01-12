On Monday Meta announced the appointment of Dina Powell McCormick as chair and vice chair of its board of directors. A former adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, she is also joining the group's leadership team to help shape and implement its strategy. She briefly served on the board in 2025 before resigning in December, according to filings submitted to the SEC.



Mark Zuckerberg praised a figure with "experience at the highest levels of global finance" and strong "international relationships". Before this appointment, Dina Powell McCormick held a leadership role at BDT & MSD Partners, after 16 years at Goldman Sachs. She also served as deputy national security adviser under Donald Trump, and worked with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during the Bush administration.



The move brings a second former member of the Trump administration into Meta's top ranks within a few weeks. In January, Curtis Joseph Mahoney, a former deputy US trade representative, was appointed the group's chief legal officer. On Truth Social, Donald Trump welcomed the appointment, calling Powell McCormick a "wonderful and very talented person". The change reflects a strategic refocus at Meta as the company enters a new phase of development.