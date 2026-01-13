Meta and EssilorLuxottica are considering doubling the production capacity of their Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, driven by what is described as exceptionally strong demand. According to Bloomberg, talks are focused on a target of 20 million units a year, and potentially over 30 million if market conditions permit. No final decision has yet been made, but the push underscores growing interest in connected devices that incorporate artificial intelligence.



This ramp-up fits into a broader Meta strategy to roll out AI in devices it controls internally, reducing its reliance on rival smartphones. The partnership with EssilorLuxottica, which has a leading industrial and commercial infrastructure, is helping this shift towards wider adoption of augmented reality through everyday objects. The initial goal of producing 10 million pairs of glasses by the end of 2026 is already close to being reached.



Since the launch of the first smart glasses in 2021, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have strengthened their collaboration, notably through Meta taking a stake in its partner. The latest version, the Ray-Ban Display, equipped with an integrated text display, was launched in September in the US at a price of $799. Faced with surging demand, Meta has had to suspend sales in several countries due to a lack of stock.