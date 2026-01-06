Meta has announced that it is postponing the international rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, initially expected in early 2025 in several countries, including the UK, France, Italy and Canada. The company cites exceptional demand in the US market and a persistent shortage of inventory. Waiting lists now extend into 2026, the group said, as it looks to reassess its supply strategy before resuming the global deployment.

Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses enable users to capture photos, livestream video and use an AI assistant. Meta describes the model as a "first-of-its-kind" product, whose success has exceeded expectations. EssilorLuxottica said it wants to increase production capacity to meet surging demand. The delay comes as Meta seeks to strengthen its footprint in the US market, seen as a priority at this stage.

At the CES trade show in Las Vegas, Meta unveiled new features for its wearable devices. A teleprompter mode will be integrated into the glasses, with text scrolling controlled via the Meta Neural Band smart wristband. In addition, the glasses' pedestrian navigation feature has been expanded to four more US cities, bringing the total number of urban areas covered by the service to 32.