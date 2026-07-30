Meta Platforms shares are down about 6% in electronic trading on Wednesday, despite another commercially strong Q2, with investors primarily punishing earnings that missed expectations and the faster pace of spending related to artificial intelligence.

The social media and digital advertising giant posted revenue of $60.80bn, up 28% y-o-y and above the $60.22bn expected, while diluted EPS of $6.18 came in well below the $7.187 consensus and were down 13% from a year earlier. Ad impressions rose 14% and the average price per ad increased 12%.



That profit miss should nonetheless be tempered by $2.4bn in charges related to legal proceedings and $1.18bn in restructuring costs, while total expenses jumped 55%. Its Operating margin thus fell back to 31%, from 43% a year earlier, as operating income declined 8%. Beyond these one-off items, the ramp-up in AI investment is becoming increasingly visible in the numbers, with $31.1bn of capex in Q2, versus $19.8bn three months earlier, cutting free cash flow to just $784m.



In a market already on edge over the massive sums hyperscalers are pouring into data centers and compute power, Meta has not delivered any real new shock on the investment front, as the group now targets $130bn to $145bn of capex in 2026, versus $125bn to $145bn previously.