Meta Platforms shares are down about 6% in electronic trading on Wednesday, despite another commercially strong Q2, with investors primarily punishing earnings that missed expectations and the faster pace of spending related to artificial intelligence.
The social media and digital advertising giant posted revenue of $60.80bn, up 28% y-o-y and above the $60.22bn expected, while diluted EPS of $6.18 came in well below the $7.187 consensus and were down 13% from a year earlier. Ad impressions rose 14% and the average price per ad increased 12%.
That profit miss should nonetheless be tempered by $2.4bn in charges related to legal proceedings and $1.18bn in restructuring costs, while total expenses jumped 55%. Its Operating margin thus fell back to 31%, from 43% a year earlier, as operating income declined 8%. Beyond these one-off items, the ramp-up in AI investment is becoming increasingly visible in the numbers, with $31.1bn of capex in Q2, versus $19.8bn three months earlier, cutting free cash flow to just $784m.
In a market already on edge over the massive sums hyperscalers are pouring into data centers and compute power, Meta has not delivered any real new shock on the investment front, as the group now targets $130bn to $145bn of capex in 2026, versus $125bn to $145bn previously.
Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.9%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp platforms (3.58 billion daily active users in 2025);
- sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.1%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (98.7%) and other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (39.2%), Asia/Pacific (26.8%), Europe (23.2%) and other (10.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.