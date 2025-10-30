On Wednesday, Meta posted better-than-expected Q3 results, with revenue of $51.24bn and adjusted EPS of $7.25, compared with $6.69 anticipated. However, the announcement of a one-time tax charge of $15.93bn, related to a new law enacted by President Donald Trump, caused the stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading. This charge, which has no immediate cash impact, results from the application of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which is expected to reduce cash tax payments starting in 2025.

Despite this one-off charge, Meta is posting sustained growth in advertising revenue and expects Q4 revenue of between $56bn and $59bn, above market expectations. The group has also raised the lower end of its annual spending forecast ($116bn to $118bn), as well as its planned investments for 2025, now estimated at between $70bn and $72bn.

The Reality Labs unit, dedicated to the metaverse, continues to weigh on results, with a loss of $4.4bn on just $470m in revenue. However, the core business remains strong: Meta says it has 3.54 billion daily active users across all its platforms, a figure higher than estimates. While the group's fundamentals remain robust, high spending and the surprise effect of a major tax change were enough to shake investor confidence.