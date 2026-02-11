Meta has unveiled a new artificial intelligence feature called "Dear Algo," designed to give Threads users greater control over their recommendation feed. With the tool, platform members can set content preferences as written prompts, similar to those addressed to chatbots, to temporarily adjust their user experience.
To activate it, users simply publish a public post starting with "Dear Algo," followed by their desired preferences. The algorithm then adapts the news feed for three days. Users can also reuse a request posted by another user to apply the same criteria to their own feed. The feature is directly inspired by an already common practice on the platform, where users tried to influence the algorithm with messages addressed to "Dear Algo."
The rollout fits into Meta's broader push to integrate AI across its services. In parallel, the company announced new Meta AI-based features, such as animating profile photos or editing images on Facebook. Meta plans to invest between $115bn and $135bn in AI in 2026, a sharp increase from the previous year.
Threads, launched in July 2023 to compete with X (formerly Twitter), had 400 million monthly active users in January. The platform is also beginning a global advertising rollout. "Dear Algo" will first be tested in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, before being gradually expanded to other markets.
Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.9%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp platforms (3.58 billion daily active users in 2025);
- sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.1%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (98.7%) and other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (39.2%), Asia/Pacific (26.8%), Europe (23.2%) and other (10.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.