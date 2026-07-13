Meta invests heavily in a data center in Louisiana

Meta Platforms is announcing an expansion of its data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, to reach 5 GW of computing capacity, a project representing an investment of more than $50bn, making it one of the largest AI infrastructure investments in the world.

The social media giant (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp...) plans to fully cover the costs tied to the energy, water, and related infrastructure used by the data center, so consumers do not bear the expense.



Meta's recent deal with Entergy Louisiana will fund seven new natural gas-fired power plants, three grid-scale battery systems, increases in nuclear capacity, and other sources of electricity generation.



According to the California-based group, the energy agreement is expected to save Entergy Louisiana customers more than $2bn over 20 years, in addition to the $650m in savings achieved under the first agreement.



Meta adds that local Louisiana businesses have received more than $1.6bn in contracts from it since work began on the site in December 2024, and that with this expansion, the group will invest more than $1bn in upgrading local infrastructure.



In a community of 20,000 residents, the data center will provide more than 1,000 jobs once operational. Louisiana Delta Community College is receiving a $5m donation from Meta to create scholarships to train local residents for the core jobs that keep data centers running.