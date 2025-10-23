Meta announced on Wednesday the layoff of approximately 600 employees in its artificial intelligence unit, a measure presented as an effort to streamline and strengthen organizational agility. These job cuts affect several key divisions, including AI infrastructure, fundamental research (FAIR) and certain product-related roles. The decision was formalized in an internal memo signed by Alexandr Wang, recently appointed head of AI following the strategic $14.3bn investment in Scale AI.

This refocusing comes as Meta continues to pursue a policy of massive investment in artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, the group signed a $27bn agreement with Blue Owl Capital to finance its Hyperion data center in Louisiana, touted as one of the most ambitious in the world. In this context, the layoffs reflect a desire to eliminate internal redundancies and optimize the structure to better meet the demands of a rapidly accelerating sector, where Meta is trying to catch up with OpenAI and Alphabet.