Meta Platforms unveiled a new artificial intelligence agent for businesses at its Conversations conference in London. Integrated into WhatsApp's professional services before being rolled out to Messenger and Instagram, the tool is designed to directly execute tasks such as scheduling appointments, managing bookings, processing orders or closing sales. The group reports that over one million businesses already use its chatbots across its messaging platforms.

The agent can be customized to reflect the tone and specific needs of each business. It is capable of answering customer inquiries, qualifying leads, assisting with purchases, or escalating complex requests to human employees. Meta aims to move beyond traditional automated systems by developing assistants capable of taking concrete action on behalf of users. Access will initially be free before the introduction of paid subscription models.



The group also announced a new "Business Agent Platform," allowing companies to create their own AI agents and connect them to third-party services such as Shopify, Zendesk, or Shopee. This initiative is part of Meta's strategy to compete with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google in the professional AI applications market. It aims to transform its communication platforms into management and automation tools while diversifying revenue streams beyond advertising.