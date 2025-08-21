Meta announces the launch of its data center in Kansas City, Missouri, representing an investment of over $1bn.



The site, for which works were launched in 2022, employed an average of 1,500 construction workers at its peak and will over 100 permanent jobs.



Brad Davis, director of economic and community development for data centers, highlighted Kansas City's choice for its quality infrastructure and local partners.



The LEED Gold-certified center runs on 100% renewable electricity and incorporates water-efficient cooling solutions. Meta has already invested more than $1m in local schools and community organizations and plans to launch a new generation of data centers optimized for artificial intelligence in 2026.