Meta ordered to negotiate 'in good faith' with French press publishers

France's competition authority on Wednesday told Meta to begin 'good faith' negotiations with publishers and news agencies over the compensation the American technology giant owes them for republishing their content.

In a statement, the antitrust authority said it had been contacted by the Societe des Droits Voisins de la Presse (DVP) and the Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale (APIG), which accused the California group of imposing its own method for calculating compensation while refusing to provide them with the information needed for an objective assessment of its proposals.



Through these interim measures, the authority ordered Meta to resume good faith negotiations with DVP and APIG and, among other things, required it to provide within 15 days the information needed to assess the compensation.



It said Meta's practices could amount to an abuse of a dominant position, while causing serious and immediate harm to the press sector and the interests of the complainants.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Meta shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday in early trading, sharply underperforming the Nasdaq index, which was off 0.1%.