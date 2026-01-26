The European Commission has officially classified WhatsApp as a "very large online platform" (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA), imposing new obligations on the Meta-owned messaging app to tackle illegal and harmful content. The designation applies to services with more than 45 million monthly users in the European Union. According to figures provided by Meta, WhatsApp averages 51.7 million users on its channels in the region.



Under the DSA, VLOPs must implement strengthened mechanisms to detect, flag and curb the spread of illegal content, while mitigating systemic risks linked to their services. Meta now has four months - until mid-May 2026 - to bring WhatsApp into full compliance with these new regulatory requirements. The move is intended to ensure greater algorithmic transparency, stricter moderation and stronger user protections, particularly for minors.



WhatsApp therefore joins a growing list of platforms subject to these tougher rules, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Temu and LinkedIn. All must now demonstrate effective moderation practices, regular risk assessments and expanded access for vetted researchers. The designation reflects the EU's ambition to more tightly regulate the activities of big tech companies at a time when their growing influence raises major issues around security, disinformation and social responsibility.