Meta is expanding its paid offerings across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while preparing new subscription tiers for AI, creators and companies.

Meta is accelerating the diversification of its business model by rolling out its new consumer subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp globally. According to TechCrunch, the group now offers Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus at $3.99 per month, alongside WhatsApp Plus at $2.99 per month, featuring additional customization tools, animated reactions, audience analytics, story management and enhanced messaging capabilities.



This move comes as Meta seeks to gradually reduce its reliance on the advertising market, which remains its primary revenue driver, but which is exposed to business cycles, regulatory shifts and targeting constraints. By multiplying paid formulas, the group is attempting to convert a portion of its massive user base into recurring revenue, leveraging the established audiences of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in mature markets.



The shift is not entirely unprecedented. Meta launched Meta Verified in 2023 as a paid offering for certification, impersonation protection, and customer support access on Instagram and Facebook. The group has also applied this logic to virtual reality with Meta Horizon+ (formerly Quest+), which provides access to premium games and content for Quest headsets for $7.99 per month.



The new Plus offerings are part of a broader architecture, as Meta is also developing Meta One, intended to bundle subscriptions for creators, businesses and power users of Meta AI. For investors, the challenge will be to assess whether this accumulation of offerings can become a significant source of recurring revenue without overcomplicating the user experience or undermining the appeal of its free services.