The aim would be to let users make and trade forecasts on future events, a model similar to existing prediction markets platforms. Meta could lean on the large user base of Facebook and Instagram to speed adoption of the service. The group has not commented on the report.

The prospect of a major technology player entering this market weighed on several online sports betting stocks. DraftKings fell more than 2% before trimming its losses, while Flutter Entertainment, owner of FanDuel, also slipped nearly 2%. Robinhood, which already offers contracts tied to prediction markets, was also hit. The move underscores investor concerns about the rise of a segment that is increasingly blurring the lines between financial forecasting, gaming and sports betting.