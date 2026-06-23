Meta Reportedly Weighs a Prediction Markets Platform

Meta Platforms is said to be working on a prediction markets app internally dubbed "Arena," according to The New York Times. The project was reportedly launched at the initiative of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and would be developed independently of Facebook and Instagram. Based on the published information, the platform would initially rely on a video game inspired points system rather than real money wagers, even if that option could be considered later.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:33 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The aim would be to let users make and trade forecasts on future events, a model similar to existing prediction markets platforms. Meta could lean on the large user base of Facebook and Instagram to speed adoption of the service. The group has not commented on the report.



The prospect of a major technology player entering this market weighed on several online sports betting stocks. DraftKings fell more than 2% before trimming its losses, while Flutter Entertainment, owner of FanDuel, also slipped nearly 2%. Robinhood, which already offers contracts tied to prediction markets, was also hit. The move underscores investor concerns about the rise of a segment that is increasingly blurring the lines between financial forecasting, gaming and sports betting.