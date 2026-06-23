Meta Reportedly Weighs a Prediction Markets Platform
Meta Platforms is said to be working on a prediction markets app internally dubbed "Arena," according to The New York Times. The project was reportedly launched at the initiative of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and would be developed independently of Facebook and Instagram. Based on the published information, the platform would initially rely on a video game inspired points system rather than real money wagers, even if that option could be considered later.
The aim would be to let users make and trade forecasts on future events, a model similar to existing prediction markets platforms. Meta could lean on the large user base of Facebook and Instagram to speed adoption of the service. The group has not commented on the report.
The prospect of a major technology player entering this market weighed on several online sports betting stocks. DraftKings fell more than 2% before trimming its losses, while Flutter Entertainment, owner of FanDuel, also slipped nearly 2%. Robinhood, which already offers contracts tied to prediction markets, was also hit. The move underscores investor concerns about the rise of a segment that is increasingly blurring the lines between financial forecasting, gaming and sports betting.
Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.9%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp platforms (3.58 billion daily active users in 2025);
- sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.1%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (98.7%) and other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (39.2%), Asia/Pacific (26.8%), Europe (23.2%) and other (10.8%).
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