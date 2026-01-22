Meta has announced a global rollout of advertising on Threads, its microblogging platform launched in July 2023, with a phased launch set to begin as soon as next week. Already tested in the US and Japan since January, the monetisation effort is now being opened to all users. Meta says the move will allow businesses to join conversations "in an authentic way", while exploring new opportunities for targeted visibility.



With over 400 million monthly active users, according to the company, Threads is emerging as a serious competitor to X (formerly Twitter), and has even surpassed it in global daily active users, according to Similarweb data cited by The Verge . Meta also plans to introduce new ad formats and third-party verification services inspired by those already offered on Facebook and Instagram, aimed at strengthening the platform’s commercial ecosystem.



For Wall Street analysts, Threads could become a meaningful revenue driver for Meta over the medium term. The announcement comes just days ahead of the group’s quarterly earnings release, as diversifying revenue sources becomes increasingly strategic. The global rollout of ads on Threads will unfold over several months, underscoring Meta’s ambition to embed the platform for the long term within its broader commercial offering.