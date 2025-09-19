Meta Platforms shares rose Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange following Mark Zuckerberg's presentation of Meta Ray-Ban Display, the new AI glasses designed by the American tech giant.



Featuring a high-resolution color display, Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses allow users to view messages, preview photos, or collaborate with visual instructions without having to use their phone.



They also combine microphones, speakers, cameras, and color display with computing and AI, all in a device weighing less than 69 grams.



Each pair comes with a Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that translates signals generated by muscles, even subtle finger movements, into commands for the glasses.



Priced from $799, the glasses will be available on September 30 in select physical stores in the United States, including Best Buy and Ray-Ban Stores, with availability in select Verizon stores expected shortly thereafter.



Sales in Canada, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are scheduled to begin in early 2026.



Meta also unveiled a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), the world's best-selling AI glasses, which will offer up to twice the battery life and 3K Ultra HD video capture, with prices starting at €419.



The group also presented the Oakley Meta Vanguard, designed for high-intensity sports, which is available for pre-order today at a price of €549, with an official launch scheduled for October 21.



Analysts believe that these augmented reality glasses, priced at almost $800, are still too expensive and have too limited capabilities (only six hours of battery life) to appeal to the general public.



'But with an improved battery and new features, Ray-Ban Gen 2 could still sell well during the holiday season,' according to Bank of America.



BofA also believes that these new products could reassure investors about the viability of the Reality Labs division, in which Meta invests $20bn annually but which is still posting losses.



At $775 per share, Meta is trading at 24x its expected earnings in 2026, or 20x when Reality Labs' losses are taken into account, a level we consider attractive given the S&P 500's P/E of 22x, the broker continues.



This opinion is shared by analysts at Wedbush Securities. "



" the broker points out. "Investments in Reality Labs are paving the way for the next generation of consumer products. For investors, the risk/opportunity ratio remains attractive, with the added bonus of future potential from new AR/VR products," the broker concludes.