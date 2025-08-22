Meta has signed a major agreement with Alphabet to use its cloud services, worth more than $10bn over six years. This move reflects the explosion in computing power requirements for artificial intelligence and Mark Zuckerberg's desire to diversify his technological support.

Until now, Meta has relied primarily on Amazon Web Services, supplemented by Microsoft Azure. But the rise of its Llama AI models and their integration into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp require a massive and flexible infrastructure. The deal is said to focus primarily on Google's cloud AI and is part of Meta's colossal spending, estimated at between $114bn and $118bn this year.

For Google, this commitment is a strategic victory in a cloud war where Amazon and Microsoft remain dominant. Its Google Cloud division generated $13.6bn in revenue in Q2 (up 32% y-o-y), but is still struggling to catch up in terms of market share.

Fierce rivals in digital advertising, Meta and Google find themselves allies of convenience: faced with exponential demand for AI, the giants are banking on cooperation to secure their technological lead and absorb ever-increasing computing costs.