On Friday,Meta unveiled new safety tools designed to regulate interactions between teenagers and artificial intelligence characters on its platforms. Parents will soon be able to completely disable conversations between their children and AI agents, block certain characters, or view a summary of the topics discussed. These features, which are still in development phase, will be rolled out from 2026, while the company is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the risks associated with its conversational AI for minors.

The announcement comes after a series of controversies, including revelations by Reuters of romantic discussions between Meta chatbots and young children. In response, the company has strengthened its safeguards: its AI must now avoid any sensitive topics, including self-destructive behavior, eating disorders, or emotional interactions. Meta also applies a content filter aligned with the "PG-13" rating, prohibiting any responses deemed inappropriate for the age group.

These new measures come on top of existing tools for limiting screen time or monitoring exchanges with specific bots. They come amid increased regulatory pressure: the FTC is evaluating how tech giants protect young users from the emotional and behavioral risks associated with AI. OpenAI, which is also involved in this investigation, has introduced its own parental controls and set up a panel of experts to study the psychological impact of its technologies.