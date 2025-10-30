On Wednesday evening Meta Platforms reported an 83% slump in EPS to $1.05 for Q3 2025, weighed on by heavy exceptional provisions for tax expenses - without which EPS would have been $7.25.



The social media giant, which operates Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, posted an operating margin that was down 3 points to 40%, with revenues growing 26% to over $51.2bn.



"Meta Superintelligence Labs is off to a flying start, and if we realize even a fraction of the opportunities ahead, the next few years will be the most exciting period in our history," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.



Meta anticipates between $56bn and $59bn in revenue for the current quarter and is raising its expectations for the year in terms of capital expenditures and total spending to $70bn-$72bn and $116bn-$118bn, respectively.