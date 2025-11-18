On Tuesday, Meta won its case against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in one of the most closely watched antitrust lawsuits in recent years. A federal court in Washington ruled that the company does not currently hold a monopoly position in the social media market, rejecting the request to break up Instagram and WhatsApp. This ruling puts an end to proceedings initiated more than five years ago by the FTC, which accused Meta of acquiring these two platforms with the aim of eliminating potential competitors.

In his decision, Judge James Boasberg emphasized that the agency had not provided evidence that Meta currently exercises monopoly power. The FTC's amended complaint, filed in 2021 after an initial dismissal, had nevertheless fleshed out its arguments with detailed comparisons involving Snapchat, Myspace, and Google+. Despite this, the court concluded that the FTC had not met the legal criteria necessary to prove abuse of a dominant position at the time of the trial.

The trial, which began in April, saw several industry figures take the stand, including Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Kevin Systrom. This decision allows Meta to retain Instagram and WhatsApp, two major assets in its digital strategy. It also represents a significant setback for the FTC, which has been stepping up its efforts against large technology platforms. This ruling reduces the prospects of other groups being broken up in a context of stricter regulation in both the United States and Europe.