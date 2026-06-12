Even as Metro Brands Limited is riding India's retail boom to lock in double-digit revenue growth, it faces a tougher game where growth depends on everyday execution.

Published on 06/12/2026 at 05:10 am EDT - Modified on 06/12/2026 at 05:54 am EDT

India’s spending push is flipping the retail script lately.

Thanks to handy GST cuts, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) tracked an 11% festive shopping spike between August and October 2025.

Industry analysts CareEdge Ratings projects that India’s apparel retail market is on track to hit around INR 16 trillion (c. USD 168.5bn) by FY 30, growing at a steady CAGR of 7%. This is fueled by rising incomes, online shopping, with brands expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Against this backdrop, Metro Brands, a footwear-focused specialty retailer with a multi-brand portfolio and expanding store network, is positioned directly within this consumption cycle. As government policies continue to nudge shoppers towards higher spending, it has the potential to capture premium and mid-market demand in a sector where competition is intensifying.

Making strides

Metro Brands’ revenue rose 20.3% y/y to INR 7.73 bn in Q4 26 (from INR 6.43bn). Wedding season shopping and a bunch of new store openings gave sales a huge push. Online shopping also went into overdrive, with e-commerce and omnichannel sales spiking by 53%, and contributing to 12.2% of revenue, compared to 9.5% in Q4 25.

The bottom line looks even better: PAT grew 23.5% y/y to INR 1.18bn, up from INR 0.95bn. With PAT growing faster than revenue growth, the company seems to be scaling up without having to sacrifice pricing power.

Metro Brands added a net total of 42 new retail outlets over the quarter, ending the fiscal year with 124 net additions (including two premium FILA outlets). This physical expansion came at a price.

Metro Brands’ operating cash flow fell to INR 473.79m in FY 26 from INR 697.53m in FY 25, a 32% slump y/y. Blame it on higher working capital changes. Consequently, the company's FCF fell to INR 334.68m from INR 590.13 m in FY 25.

Down at the heel

The stock, which is currently trading at INR 977.4, ,is taking a clear beating, down 19% over the last year and sitting well below its 52-week high of INR 1,340.4.

Trading at a FY 27e P/E of 54x, the stock is finally backing off from its bloated 3-year historical average of 71.6x. Even as the market is re-rating the company, analysts are refusing to let go of the hype.

Most - 16 out of 20 analysts tracking the name, are buyers, while the other four opt for “Hold,”, with an average target price of INR 1,244.4. This represents significant upside potential of 27.3%, highlighting a disconnect between the stock's downward momentum and the Street's optimism.

Best foot forward

Metro Brands faces competition from organized, unorganized and global retailers, which put pressure on product pricing and profit margins. Digital marketplace sales also face pressures from aggressive promotional discounts and competitive pricing.

A reliance on third-party manufacturers exposes the company to potential quality issues and supply disruptions. Sourcing dependencies on specific geographic clusters also threaten inventory stability if local disruptions occur. Finally, rapidly changing consumer fashion preferences require constant product adjustments to avoid dead stock.