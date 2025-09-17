Mexedia announces that the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has ordered the suspension of trading of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris from September 11 to 30, 2025. An early resumption remains possible depending on market conditions.
The decision aims to prevent any market anomalies and protect investors. The company states that it is cooperating fully with the AMF and assures that its activities and projects are continuing in accordance with the established plan.
Mexedia temporarily suspended by the AMF on Euronext Growth Paris
Published on 09/17/2025 at 02:55 am EDT
