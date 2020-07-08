Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

miEdge Founder Mark Smith Joins Zywave Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, a leading insurance tech provider of cloud-based solutions, today announced that insurtech innovator Mark Smith has joined its Advisory Board. Smith has transitioned to the new role from his previous position at Zywave as vice president of integration operations, where he helped lead the organization through the acquisition of his former company, miEdge.

As a member of Zywave’s Advisory Board, Smith will provide valuable industry insights and guidance to the company’s executive management team and Board of Directors. Prior to joining Zywave, Smith served as the founder and CEO of miEdge, the premier provider of lead generation, data analytics and prospecting solutions specifically designed for the insurance industry. Zywave acquired miEdge in December 2019.

“As the founder of miEdge, I recognized that I could only take the company so far,” said Smith. “I was fortunate to find a great partner in Zywave who could scale my business and elevate it to the next level. While my responsibilities at Zywave will change, my voice will remain in an advisory capacity and I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for the continued success of the company.”

Founded in 2011, miEdge delivers industry-leading, fully mobile-enabled employee benefits and property and casualty prospecting platforms. Since the acquisition, Zywave has integrated the miEdge solution into its Sales Cloud offering, in addition to continuing to utilize the data source internally to greatly enhance functionality within a variety of additional content and analytics solutions.

“Mark has played a vital role in the integration of miEdge operations and offerings into the Zywave family,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. “We look forward to continuing to leverage his expertise as he moves into an advisory role.”

For the latest news from Zywave, visit zywave.com/about-us/news. For more information about the prospecting solutions available in Zywave’s Sales Cloud, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud.

About Zywave  
Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: April Larsen
april.larsen@zywave.com
414-918-0547

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWIRECARD : U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy - WSJ
RE
02:20pBrunei Shell Marketing (BSM) Selects P97's PetroZone® to Enable the Shell Motorist App at 36 Sites Across Brunei
BU
02:19pGOPUFF : Continues Miami Growth with New Local Business Partnerships, Free Delivery Offer
BU
02:16pASGN INCORPORATED : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:12pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of All Their Focus Home Interactive Shares to Neology Holding
BU
02:11pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pGilat Updates on Purported Filing of Complaint
AQ
02:08pSCOTUS ALERT : Adding ".com" To A Generic Term Can Be A Trademark
AQ
02:05pCIT : Joins with Customers to Deliver Acts of Caring to Communities
PR
02:05pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Man who killed son waited too long to sue antidepressant maker, court rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group