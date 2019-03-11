Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

miR Scientific : to Present Poster at 34th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

miR Scientific, a precision bioscience company focused on improving disease detection and management, announced today that it will present a poster at the 34th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Barcelona. The event draws more than 10,000 urology innovators from 100 countries.

Poster Session 26: Genomic Biomarkers for Diagnosis and Prognosis of Prostate Cancer.
Presentation Title: miR Scientific Sentinel Scores - a new platform technology for identification of clinically significant prostate cancer using miRNA and snoRNA expression signatures
Date/ Time: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00-5:00 p.m.
Location: Green Area Room 4
Presenter: Dr. Laurence Klotz, MD, miR Scientific Chief Medical Officer

Details on the poster will be available on the miR website following the presentation.
Learn more about miR’s technology: https://www.mirscientific.com/science-technology

About miR Scientific
miR Scientific is a precision bioscience company that has developed proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that definitively detect, accurately score and continuously monitor prostate and bladder cancers to optimize the outcomes of life-changing interventions.

Our unbiased RNA profiling technology serves as a comprehensive disease management platform across the continuum of care. We believe our platform will transform cancer management in the areas of detection, prognostics, monitoring and companion diagnostics. We aim to improve day-to-day care for patients and positively impact the cost of healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.

miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of ImpactNRS, headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and Israel.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aLANXESS : at the ECS 2019 in Nuremberg
AQ
10:06aZIMPERIUM WEBINAR SERIES : Seven Deadly (Mobile Security) Sins… According to CISOs / First Sin: Not Securing Corporate Email – March 20, 2019
BU
10:05aSERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05aSUNDART : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
10:05aTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Enrolls First Participant in the “RECOVERY” Study -- a New Phase 3 Trial of Tonmya® for the Treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
PU
10:04aMEEZAN BANK : announces Good Results for the Year 2018 - Press Release issued by Meezan Bank Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate Summary Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aP T C L XD : IGI Securities Limited - Investor Kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.