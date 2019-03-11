miR Scientific : to Present Poster at 34th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress

miR
Scientific, a precision bioscience company focused on improving
disease detection and management, announced today that it will present a
poster at the 34th Annual European Association of Urology
(EAU) Congress in Barcelona. The event draws more than 10,000 urology
innovators from 100 countries.
Poster Session 26: Genomic Biomarkers for Diagnosis and Prognosis
of Prostate Cancer.
Presentation Title: miR Scientific
Sentinel Scores - a new platform technology for identification of
clinically significant prostate cancer using miRNA and snoRNA expression
signatures
Date/ Time: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00-5:00
p.m.
Location: Green Area Room 4
Presenter: Dr.
Laurence Klotz, MD, miR Scientific Chief Medical Officer
Details on the poster will be available on the miR website following the
presentation.
Learn more about miR’s technology: https://www.mirscientific.com/science-technology
About miR Scientific
miR Scientific is a precision
bioscience company that has developed proprietary, non-invasive liquid
biopsy urine tests that definitively detect, accurately score and
continuously monitor prostate and bladder cancers to optimize the
outcomes of life-changing interventions.
Our unbiased RNA profiling technology serves as a comprehensive disease
management platform across the continuum of care. We believe our
platform will transform cancer management in the areas of detection,
prognostics, monitoring and companion diagnostics. We aim to improve
day-to-day care for patients and positively impact the cost of
healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.
miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of ImpactNRS,
headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and
Israel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005154/en/