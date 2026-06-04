British businessman Mike Ashley has reduced his holding in German sportswear manufacturer Puma following the expiration of financial instruments, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The founder of Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct) held 3.58% of the voting rights in the Herzogenaurach-based company as of April 17, down from a previous 5.77%.



Specifically, the billionaire's direct stake has been liquidated to zero, compared to 0.17% last month. The portion held through financial instruments fell from 5.61% to 3.58%, the document showed.



The 51-year-old billionaire, notably known as the former owner of Newcastle United Football Club, had initially sent Puma shares up 4.5% when his entry into the capital was formalized on March 5.



Since that announcement and through last Monday, shares in the German outfitter have gained more than 18% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



At around 3 p.m. on Friday, Puma shares were trading down almost 1% at about €25, in a pretty flat market.