PUMA SE is a Germany-based company engaged in designing, developing, selling and marketing sports footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company's segments include Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas (North and Latin America) and Asia/Pacific. The Company offers performance, as well as sport style products across six business units: Teamsport, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, Motorsport, Sportstyle, Accessories and Licensing. The Company is engaged in the sale of products from the PUMA and COBRA Golf brands through the wholesale and retail trade, as well as from sales directly to consumers in its retail stores and online stores. The Company markets and distributes its products across the world primarily through its subsidiaries in approximately 120 countries. For various product segments, such as fragrances, eyewear and watches, the Company issues licenses authorizing independent partners to design, develop and sell these products.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.