Kohl's formalized the appointment of Michael Bender as permanent chief executive officer on Monday, confirming the role he has held on an interim basis since May. The decision reflects a desire for stability in the midst of a strategic recovery, after several years of declining sales and a,high rate of turnover in top management. Bender, a retail industry veteran, took the reins after the board of directors ousted Ashley Buchanan.

Since taking office, he has intensified measures that are already underway, focusing on strengthening private-label brands, an aggressive pricing policy and a streamlined product offering to better meet the expectations of budget-conscious consumers. These initiatives aim to reposition the chain in the face of fiercer competition and increasingly price-sensitive shopping behavior.

In an uncertain economic climate, Kohl's has also introduced more contemporary collections to retain the interest of its low- and middle-income customer base. Bender's confirmation as CEO is part of this strategy of continuity, with the goal of reinvigorating the brand and restoring its commercial performance over the long term.