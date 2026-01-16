Stéphane Bianchi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, has announced the appointment of Michèle Benbunan as Chief Executive Officer of the Les Echos - Le Parisien group, effective January 22, 2026.
She succeeds Pierre Louette, who is stepping down after an eight-year tenure marked by significant digital transformation and the strengthening of editorial divisions.
Michèle Benbunan, who will report directly to the group’s Deputy General Management, will be responsible for overseeing all media titles and continuing to modernize the organization within a highly competitive environment.
Stéphane Bianchi emphasized that her "dynamic leadership" will be "strategic for continuing the transformation of the Maisons within the media division." This leadership change aims to consolidate the media assets of the world’s leading luxury group while ensuring the sustainability of its business models amid ongoing changes in the press market.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.