Michèle Benbunan Appointed Head of LVMH's Media Division

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced a strategic change in the leadership of its press division, appointing a new executive from the media sector to drive digital transformation.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/16/2026 at 11:53 am EST

Stéphane Bianchi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, has announced the appointment of Michèle Benbunan as Chief Executive Officer of the Les Echos - Le Parisien group, effective January 22, 2026.



She succeeds Pierre Louette, who is stepping down after an eight-year tenure marked by significant digital transformation and the strengthening of editorial divisions.



Michèle Benbunan, who will report directly to the group’s Deputy General Management, will be responsible for overseeing all media titles and continuing to modernize the organization within a highly competitive environment.



Stéphane Bianchi emphasized that her "dynamic leadership" will be "strategic for continuing the transformation of the Maisons within the media division." This leadership change aims to consolidate the media assets of the world’s leading luxury group while ensuring the sustainability of its business models amid ongoing changes in the press market.