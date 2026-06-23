Michele Kang Selected to Take Over Eagle Football Group, OL's Parent Company

The parent company of Olympique Lyonnais said Michele Kang's bid to acquire the stake held by Eagle Football Holdings Bidco has been selected as part of the disposal process being run by that company's administrators.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 11:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The deal includes an agreement with OL's main secured creditors, as well as a financing commitment of up to €71m from Michele Kang, via her acquisition vehicle Olympe Bidco. It also provides for the write-off of certain group debts owed to entities affiliated with Eagle Football.



The transaction is intended to strengthen the financial stability of the Lyon-based group, which has been facing significant difficulties.



Eagle Bidco's administrators ultimately selected Michele Kang's offer, deeming it the most favorable in terms of price, speed of execution and ability to meet the group's urgent financing needs.



Michele Kang, already involved in OL's shareholding, would therefore become the controlling shareholder of Eagle Football Group, subject to the transaction meeting customary closing conditions.



She would remain Chair and CEO of EFG and Chair of OL SASU. Michael Gerlinger would remain CEO of OL SASU.



The OL Group will leave the group comprising all of Eagle Bidco's affiliates, while the Company and its subsidiary OL SASU will continue to be managed independently from OL Féminin and the other women's soccer clubs owned by Michele Kang.



Eagle Football Group S.A. will be renamed " Olympique Lyonnais Groupe S.A. " at the company's next general meeting.