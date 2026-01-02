Michelin Acquires Two U.S. Companies to Expand in Polymers

The Michelin Group announced on Friday that it has reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles, aiming to strengthen its polymer composites operations through expansion into new markets.

In a statement, the Clermont-Ferrand-based manufacturer explained that these two acquisitions are part of its "Michelin in Motion 2030" strategic program, which seeks to leverage its know-how and expertise to expand into new high value-added markets.



Based in Rhode Island (United States), its first target, Cooley, specializes in high-performance polymer-coated fabrics used in medical devices, water retention and sealing systems, as well as other environmental applications.



Its second target, Tex Tech Industries, located in Maine, designs textiles, fabrics, and coatings for niche sectors such as thermal protection for space vehicles, fire-resistant materials for aircraft fuselages, flame-retardant textiles for airplane seats, and other custom composite fabrics.



Michelin notes that it already holds a leading position in the European coated fabrics market with brands such as Orca, but points out that these two acquisitions will allow it to increase the revenue of its "Polymer Composite Solutions" business by about 20% (or USD 280 million).



This division, which manufactures technical fabrics and films, conveyor belts, and seals and belts for high value-added industries, has now reached a "significant" size according to the group, and will henceforth be reported as a dedicated segment in its financial statements starting from fiscal year 2026.



The financial terms of the two transactions, which are expected to be finalized during the first half of 2026, were not disclosed, but the equipment manufacturer emphasized that they are expected to be fully financed from its available cash.



