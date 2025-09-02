Michelin has completed the sale of its bias tire and track activities for compact construction equipment after obtaining all the necessary approvals.



This sale includes two plants, Midigama Tyre Division and Casting Product Division, based in Sri Lanka and dedicated to the bias tire and track market for compact construction equipment. It also includes the Camso brand, which will be sold at the end of a three-year licensing period.



At the same time, the group has planned to discontinue the production of bias tires for the same equipment at its Olsztyn plant in Poland by the end of 2025.



Michelin will continue to offer its radial technology tires in the relevant market and its tracks for other beyond-road markets.



The sale and discontinuation of these activities represented approximately 3% of its net sales in the third reporting segment (SR3) in 2024.