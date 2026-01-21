Preliminary financial figures for Bibendum in 2025 reveal a free cash flow before acquisitions of €2.1 billion, surpassing the previously announced range of €1.5 to €1.8 billion disclosed on October 13, 2025.
Michelin reports that this outperformance is primarily due to careful management of capital expenditures and rigorous oversight of operations affecting working capital requirements (inventory, supplier debts, and customer receivables).
Regarding sector operating profit at constant exchange rates, the Group confirms the range communicated on October 13, 2025, which stands between €2.6 and €3.0 billion.
The audited annual results for 2025 will be published as scheduled on February 11, 2026, after the market closes.
Michelin shares gained 2.1% today and have risen by approximately 7% since the start of the year.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (83%): mainly replacement tires (37% of net sales), long-distance transport tires (20%), specialty tires (17%; for agricultural and civil engineering machinery, aircraft, etc.) and original equipment tires for passenger cars and two-wheels (9%);
- development of connected solutions (12%): offers adapted to the new economic, human and environmental challenges of fleet managers and other public or private mobility players, offers to accompany travel and journeys (Michelin and Robert Parker gastronomic guides, tourist guides and applications such as ViaMichelin);
- development of polymer composite solutions (5%): high-tech solutions in the fields of seals, belts and technical fabrics, developed thanks to Michelin's unique expertise in the physics and chemistry of materials, and aimed at a variety of sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (26.5%), North America (38.6%) and other (25.4%).
