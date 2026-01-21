Michelin reports that this outperformance is primarily due to careful management of capital expenditures and rigorous oversight of operations affecting working capital requirements (inventory, supplier debts, and customer receivables).

Regarding sector operating profit at constant exchange rates, the Group confirms the range communicated on October 13, 2025, which stands between €2.6 and €3.0 billion.

The audited annual results for 2025 will be published as scheduled on February 11, 2026, after the market closes.

Michelin shares gained 2.1% today and have risen by approximately 7% since the start of the year.