Despite a decline in volumes and negative currency effects, Michelin managed to limit the damage in fiscal year 2025, thanks to its premiumization strategy (product mix) and growth in non-tire activities.
In 2025, the Clermont-Ferrand-based group saw its revenues fall by 4.4% at current exchange rates, reaching 26 billion euros. The main culprit: a sharp drop in tire volumes (-4.7%), particularly severe in the original equipment markets.
At constant exchange rates, sector operating income stood at 2.9 billion euros, representing a margin of 10.9%, down 1.5 points.
For 2026, the Compagnie générale des établissements Michelin anticipates a stable tire market, marked by a slight decline in the first half, followed by a relative strengthening of original equipment
markets in the second half.
At the same time, the group is accelerating its growth in "Polymer Composite Solutions," as evidenced by acquisitions announced since early January, which will form a new reporting segment in financial communications as of the first quarter of 2026.
Also in 2026, the group is targeting growth in its sector operating income at constant scope and exchange rates, and free cash flow generation before mergers and acquisitions exceeding 1.6 billion euros.
Demonstrating confidence in its cash generation, Michelin has announced a share buyback program of up to 2 billion euros over the 2026-2028 period.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (83%): mainly replacement tires (37% of net sales), long-distance transport tires (20%), specialty tires (17%; for agricultural and civil engineering machinery, aircraft, etc.) and original equipment tires for passenger cars and two-wheels (9%);
- development of connected solutions (12%): offers adapted to the new economic, human and environmental challenges of fleet managers and other public or private mobility players, offers to accompany travel and journeys (Michelin and Robert Parker gastronomic guides, tourist guides and applications such as ViaMichelin);
- development of polymer composite solutions (5%): high-tech solutions in the fields of seals, belts and technical fabrics, developed thanks to Michelin's unique expertise in the physics and chemistry of materials, and aimed at a variety of sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (26.5%), North America (38.6%) and other (25.4%).
