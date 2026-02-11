Michelin Limits the Damage in 2025

Despite a decline in volumes and negative currency effects, Michelin managed to limit the damage in fiscal year 2025, thanks to its premiumization strategy (product mix) and growth in non-tire activities.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/11/2026 at 12:24 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In 2025, the Clermont-Ferrand-based group saw its revenues fall by 4.4% at current exchange rates, reaching 26 billion euros. The main culprit: a sharp drop in tire volumes (-4.7%), particularly severe in the original equipment markets.



At constant exchange rates, sector operating income stood at 2.9 billion euros, representing a margin of 10.9%, down 1.5 points.



For 2026, the Compagnie générale des établissements Michelin anticipates a stable tire market, marked by a slight decline in the first half, followed by a relative strengthening of original equipment B2B markets in the second half.



At the same time, the group is accelerating its growth in "Polymer Composite Solutions," as evidenced by acquisitions announced since early January, which will form a new reporting segment in financial communications as of the first quarter of 2026.



Also in 2026, the group is targeting growth in its sector operating income at constant scope and exchange rates, and free cash flow generation before mergers and acquisitions exceeding 1.6 billion euros.



Demonstrating confidence in its cash generation, Michelin has announced a share buyback program of up to 2 billion euros over the 2026-2028 period.