Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" recommendation on Michelin shares, with a target price reduced from €42 to €36.



According to the broker, the group's pre-close call suggests a more difficult third quarter than anticipated, with reduced visibility and increased risk on the annual guidance. Oddo BHF believes that it will be "difficult for Michelin to avoid a downward revision of its 2025 SOI target," with the consensus likely to be revised by 5%-10%.



However, the broker says that the group's profile remains attractive within the automotive sector, with a valuation considered to be "at its lowest" and potential for a rebound in 2026. Oddo BHF cites SOI growth still expected at +7%e, a limited negative currency effect, and robust FCF (€1.8bn).



Finally, the note specifies that the stock is trading at a significant discount to its historical multiples, with an estimated P/E of 11x and a shareholder return policy that is considered favorable.