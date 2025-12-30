Michelin has announced, in accordance with the decision of the Managing Partner dated December 19, 2025, and pursuant to the 14th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2025, a reduction of its share capital. Compagnie générale des établissements Michelin will proceed with the cancellation of 22,919,400 treasury shares, representing 3.23% of the total number of shares outstanding. The capital reduction takes effect on December 30, 2025.

