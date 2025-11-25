Michelin shares surged on Tuesday, ranking among the top gainers on the CAC 40 index following upbeat commentary from Jefferies analysts, who reaffirmed the Clermont-Ferrand-based manufacturer as their preferred stock in the European sector.

Around 11:30 a.m., shares of the tire maker were up by about 1%, marking the third-largest increase on the Paris index, which remained virtually unchanged at the same time.

Jefferies, which has maintained a "buy" rating on Michelin since last May, believes the French group offers the most compelling potential for earnings improvement, noting that its discount compared to Pirelli currently stands at 7%.

In a sector report, the American broker downgraded its recommendation on the Italian company to "hold" and upgraded Continental to "buy," but continues to favor Michelin as its top pick in the sector despite recent turbulence faced by the company.

"Fiscal year 2025 was affected by numerous cyclical or exceptional challenges that should reverse over time (heavy vehicles, agricultural machinery, distributor changes, earlier-than-usual imports), but we do not believe the brand's strength or its pricing power have been damaged in any way," Jefferies highlighted.

The broker also considers the market consensus for 2026 to be overly cautious, with an annual revenue estimate of EUR2.95 billion, while Jefferies projects sales of EUR3.2 billion, representing a 10% year-on-year increase.