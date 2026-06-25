Michelin reorganizes BFGoodrich operations in the United States

In a brief press release, Michelin said it plans to gradually wind down production operations at its BFGoodrich site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/25/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Clermont-Ferrand group said the decline in activity will be phased in starting early next year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Nearly all production for the brand will be consolidated at the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana.



Michelin said the decision reflects the fact that the two U.S. manufacturing sites are operating well below their nominal capacity, creating structural inefficiencies that are not sustainable over the long term. Consolidating production in Fort Wayne will create a more efficient industrial footprint.



In Tuscaloosa, where the site was acquired in 1990, Michelin employs about 1,200 people.



On the financial side, the company expects to book a provision of around €220m in non-recurring charges in its consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2026.