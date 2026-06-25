The Clermont-Ferrand group said the decline in activity will be phased in starting early next year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Nearly all production for the brand will be consolidated at the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana.
Michelin said the decision reflects the fact that the two U.S. manufacturing sites are operating well below their nominal capacity, creating structural inefficiencies that are not sustainable over the long term. Consolidating production in Fort Wayne will create a more efficient industrial footprint.
In Tuscaloosa, where the site was acquired in 1990, Michelin employs about 1,200 people.
On the financial side, the company expects to book a provision of around €220m in non-recurring charges in its consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2026.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires: mainly replacement tires, long-distance transport tires, specialty tires (for agricultural and civil engineering machinery, aircraft, etc.) and original equipment tires for passenger cars and two-wheels;
- development of connected solutions: offers adapted to the new economic, human and environmental challenges of fleet managers and other public or private mobility players, offers to accompany travel and journeys (Michelin and Robert Parker gastronomic guides, tourist guides and applications such as ViaMichelin);
- development of polymer composite solutions: high-tech solutions in the fields of seals, belts and technical fabrics, developed thanks to Michelin's unique expertise in the physics and chemistry of materials, and aimed at a variety of sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (27.3%), Mexico and North America (36.7%) and other (26.2%).
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