Michelin Rises Sharply Despite Analyst Caution

Michelin stands out near the top of the CAC 40 leaderboard with a gain of 5.28%, reaching 34.08 euros. The group managed to limit the damage, notably by announcing a sequential improvement in its activity for the fourth quarter of 2025, and is benefiting from the announcement of a 2 billion euro share buyback program.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/12/2026 at 09:12 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Analysts at Jefferies were disappointed by the Clermont-Ferrand-based group's results and forecasts. They estimate that the latter are 10% below consensus. They also perceive a certain "conservatism" regarding both pricing and volumes, and 2025 results came in below expectations. However, the American investment bank still sees value to be unlocked (cyclical recovery, pricing power, and operational leverage), but rather for 2027.



Their recommendation is to buy Michelin shares, with a target price reduced from 38 to 35 euros.



For its part, UBS maintains a neutral stance, targeting 30 euros. Analysts at the Swiss bank particularly appreciated the second-half EBIT, which came in slightly better than expected. They also highlight that the announcement of a share buyback exceeding 1 billion euros should be perceived positively.



Compagnie générale des établissements Michelin stated, confident in its cash generation, that it is launching a share buyback program of up to 2 billion euros for the 2026-2028 period.



For the current fiscal year, the group is targeting growth in its segment operating income at constant scope and exchange rates, and aims for free cash flow before M&A (mergers and acquisitions) of more than 1.6 billion euros.