Michelin posted sales of €19.3bn for the first nine months of 2025, down 4.4% y-o-y.



This decline is mainly due to lower volumes, combined with an unfavorable currency effect, in an economic environment that was worse than anticipated in Q3.



Overall volumes fell by 5.5%, heavily impacted by the Truck business, where original equipment deliveries declined by over 30% over the period. Conversely, sales of tires for the aviation and mining sectors increased, helping to maintain a positive mix effect (+3.2%).



The price impact remains favorable, but is fading over the months under competitive pressure.



The currency effect reduced sales by -2.3%, due to the depreciation of several currencies against the euro, particularly the US dollar. Excluding scope and currency effects, sales declined by 2.1%.



By sector, sales declined by 2.5% in the Automotive and Two-Wheelers business (to €10.5bn), by 8.1% in Road Transport (to €4.5bn) and by 5.0% in Specialty Activities (to €4.3bn).



In this more difficult environment, Michelin has lowered its 2025 guidance. Operating income from the business segments at constant exchange rates is now expected to be between €2.6bn and €3.0bn, compared with a previous target of more than €3.4bn. Free Cash Flow before acquisitions has been revised to between €1.5bn and €1.8bn, compared with a previous forecast of over €1.7bn.



The group nevertheless confirms its ambition to generate €5.5bn in cumulative Free Cash Flow over 2024-2026. However, the 2026 target for Operating Income from Segments of more than €4.2bn is now considered unachievable. A new trajectory will be announced in February 2026.