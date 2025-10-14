Michelin shares fell nearly 10% early on Tuesday morning in Paris, after announcing yesterday evening a downward revision of its forecasts for the 2025 financial year, against a backdrop of a deteriorating economic environment, which has resulted in a sharper-than-expected decline in its business in North America.



In a press release, the manufacturer reported overall volume growth in the third quarter compared with the previous year despite an economic environment described as "chaotic," while noting that its sales volume in North America fell by nearly 10% over the period.



In margins, the group's competitiveness was undermined by changes in customs duties, while the weakening of the dollar, which according to the manufacturer shows "no clear prospect of recovery," weighed on the group's free cash flow.



As a result, Michelin now expects sector operating income (ROS) at constant exchange rates to be between €2.6bn and €3bn for the full year, compared with more than €3.4bn previously.



Its free cash flow before acquisitions is expected to be between €1.5bn and €1.8bn, compared with a previous forecast of more than €1.7bn.



Michelin plans to detail its Q3 sales performance and its outlook for 2025 when it releases its results on Wednesday, October 22.



In its morning comments, Deutsche Bank analysts point out that a warning was widely anticipated, given the manufacturer's recent cautious statements, but acknowledge that the scale of the downward revision of targets is surprising.



This bad news was punished by heavy selling of the stock, which fell around 9.9% after about 20 minutes of trading, bringing its decline since the beginning of the year to 18.5%, compared with a decline of around 11% for the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts sector index.



For analysts at Oddo BHF, this is the warning "too far," a disappointment that has led the brokerage firm to downgrade its opinion on the stock from "neutral" to "underperform."



While a warning was hardly surprising after the pre-close call (...), its scale is surprising as it suggests, in the middle of the range, a further revision of estimates of more than 15% compared to our already revised estimates of around 10% less than a week ago, and even though there are less than three months left before the end of the year, they said with concern.



Long positive on the stock (...) in anticipation of a rebound in results, we must note that visibility is now too low to support a positive investment thesis in the short term, Oddo concluded.