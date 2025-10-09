Michelin shares are down over 4% today, the worst performer in the CAC 40, following a "pre-close call" that "seems to suggest a more difficult Q3 dynamic than anticipated," according to Oddo BHF, which has reduced its target price for the share from €42 to €36.
The broker reports that the tire manufacturer expects a further decline in volumes. "Beyond that, the price/mix is also weaker and currencies remain very negative, as expected," the analyst adds.
Oddo BHF anticipates a 6% decline in revenue to €6.3bn in Q3 (compared with a consensus estimate of €6.5bn) and is taking a more cautious view of the year, expecting revenue of €26bn in 2025.
Despite these revisions, it maintains its "outperform" rating on Michelin shares, given the still significant potential, especially after a logically negative stockmarket reaction this morning.
Michelin: tires deflate after a "pre-close call"
Published on 10/09/2025 at 05:00 am EDT
