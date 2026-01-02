Michelin reports that it has reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles: Cooley (specializing in high-performance polymer-coated fabrics) and Tex Tech Industries, which designs textiles, fabrics, and coatings for niche sectors such as thermal protection for space vehicles, fire-resistant materials for aircraft fuselages, flame-retardant textiles for airplane seats, and other custom composite fabrics.
According to the Bibendum, these acquisitions will enable the company to increase the revenue of its "Polymer Composite Solutions" business by approximately 20% (an increase of $280 million).
The financial terms of the two transactions—which are expected to be finalized during the first half of 2026—have not been disclosed.
At the current share price, the stock trades at a 2026 P/E ratio of 10.2x, with a yield of around 5%.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (83%): mainly replacement tires (37% of net sales), long-distance transport tires (20%), specialty tires (17%; for agricultural and civil engineering machinery, aircraft, etc.) and original equipment tires for passenger cars and two-wheels (9%);
- development of connected solutions (12%): offers adapted to the new economic, human and environmental challenges of fleet managers and other public or private mobility players, offers to accompany travel and journeys (Michelin and Robert Parker gastronomic guides, tourist guides and applications such as ViaMichelin);
- development of polymer composite solutions (5%): high-tech solutions in the fields of seals, belts and technical fabrics, developed thanks to Michelin's unique expertise in the physics and chemistry of materials, and aimed at a variety of sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (26.5%), North America (38.6%) and other (25.4%).
