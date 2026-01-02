Michelin reports that it has reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles: Cooley (specializing in high-performance polymer-coated fabrics) and Tex Tech Industries, which designs textiles, fabrics, and coatings for niche sectors such as thermal protection for space vehicles, fire-resistant materials for aircraft fuselages, flame-retardant textiles for airplane seats, and other custom composite fabrics.

According to the Bibendum, these acquisitions will enable the company to increase the revenue of its "Polymer Composite Solutions" business by approximately 20% (an increase of $280 million).
The financial terms of the two transactions—which are expected to be finalized during the first half of 2026—have not been disclosed.

At the current share price, the stock trades at a 2026 P/E ratio of 10.2x, with a yield of around 5%.