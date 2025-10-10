After weeks of relentless upward motion, Wall Street seems to have remembered how to stand still. The blistering rally that has carried U.S. equities higher in recent months has slowed to a pause, as traders await fresh clues about the health of the economy. Yesterday, the main Wall Street indices ended down between 0.1% and 0.5%. This morning's spotlight falls on an unlikely star: consumer sentiment data. While it often goes unnoticed, the University of Michigan's survey has been promoted to leading role thanks to the government shutdown, which has forced official statistics into an unscheduled vacation.

The rally itself has been powered by more than just optimism. It's been a cocktail of technological promise, central bank generosity, and plain old fear of missing out. Investors have been bidding up equities with the fervor of latecomers spotting the last train home. Despite mutterings about bubbles, few seem ready to get off the ride. The bull market, now approaching its third birthday, has shown a stubborn refusal to be spooked by skepticism.

One striking feature of this rally is the way artificial intelligence has acted as its engine. The early gains were concentrated in the familiar technology giants, but attention is starting to turn to less glamorous corners of the economy. Energy and construction companies, for example, stand to benefit from the massive expansion of data centres needed to support AI's growth.

The coming earnings season will test whether expectations have run ahead of reality. Markets have been pricing in a smooth continuation of growth, robust margins, and endless demand. Corporate results will either justify that confidence or expose a few cracks. It's the financial equivalent of pulling back the curtain: the narrative has been set, but the numbers will have the final word. Proxy data suggest a weakening labour market, with layoffs linked to the political stalemate likely to deepen strains. If consumers grow cautious, companies may find their revenue forecasts suddenly look a little ambitious.

Beyond domestic data, a lot is happening in geopolitics. Israeli troops have begun withdrawing from parts of Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Hamas, offering a rare moment of easing tensions in a region that has long cast a shadow over global sentiment.

In corporate news, Intel rose in premarket trading after a broker upgrade, while Applied Digital soared more than 20% on better-than-expected earnings. Levi Strauss, by contrast, saw its shares tumble after forecasting annual profit below expectations, and Qualcomm slipped as Chinese regulators opened an antitrust investigation into its planned acquisition of Autotalks.

The price of silver briefly touched the mythical USD 50 mark yesterday. I say mythical because it has only happened once before, in 1980, the era of Magnum's moustache, shoulder pads, and when Walkmans were the height of technology.. And even then, it was due to a speculative story emblematic of that era: Silver Thursday, which I will try to summarize without making this column too long.

In the late 1970s, Nelson Bunker and William Herbert Hunt, heirs to a Texan oil empire and clearly uninspired by government bonds, decided that silver metal was the best insurance against inflation, the Fed and the spectre of a confiscatory government. As a result, they threw themselves into silver metal with physical bullion and futures contracts. Thanks to the leverage offered by their banks, they ended up controlling an indecent portion of the global supply (about a third of the market, excluding government holdings, according to several sources).

Between 1973 and early 1980, the price of silver rose from $1.50 to nearly $50 an ounce. Yes, thirty times. The Hunts, propelled by leverage that would make even the most brainless trader pale, created a bubble all by themselves. The market became a caricature of itself: industrial demand collapsed, regulators sounded the alarm, and COMEX, the New York precious metals market, finally tightened the screws by imposing leverage limits and minimum margin requirements. In other words, the game was over.

Silver collapsed by half in a matter of days, with a memorable plunge on 27 March 1980, dubbed Silver Thursday. The Hunts no longer had deep enough pockets to meet margin calls. Their positions were liquidated in a hurry, precipitating a spectacular crash. They ended up ruined, in debt, and convicted of market manipulation.

So much for Friday's history lesson, hoping I haven't oversimplified things too much.

On the political front, Democrats and Republicans continue to blame each other for the shutdown in the United States. It is the ninth day of deadlock.

This morning Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all edged up 0.1% this morning. On the Asia-Pacific markets, Japan ended the week with a sharp decline (0.8%), followed by China (-1.5%) and Hong Kong (-1.5%). Australia fell more moderately (-0.1%), while India and Taiwan rose 0.4% and 0.8% respectively during the session. South Korea, after a series of public holidays, jumped 1.6% thanks to the contribution of its technology sector. Europe is mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 remaining flat.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the producer price index in Germany; the hourly wage rate for permanent employees in Canada; in the United States, the University of Michigan sentiment index and the federal budget balance. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99,313

: 99,313 Gold : $3,989

: $3,989 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $64.28 ( WTI ) $60.60

: $64.28 ( ) $60.60 United States 10 years : 4.10%

: 4.10% BITCOIN: $121,520

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: