Microchip Technology announced lower-than-expected forecasts for Q3 on Thursday, due to prolonged destocking among its customers, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. The group expects revenue of between $1.11bn and $1.15bn, compared with $1.18bn anticipated by analysts according to LSEG. The announcement has led to a nearly 10% decline in the stock during trading, illustrating the market's sensitivity to persistently weak demand for components.

The phenomenon of inventory rebalancing, which began after massive purchases during the pandemic, continues to weigh on orders. Microchip also forecasts adjusted EPS of between 34 and 40 cents, generally belowan average forecast of 40 cents. This slowdown is in line with the trend observed amongst other players in the sector, such as Texas Instruments, which also revised its outlook downward in October, highlighting the still uncertain recovery.

For Q2, however, Microchip reported results in line with expectations, with revenue of $1.14bn. CEO Steve Sanghi reported an increase in requests for expedited deliveries, a sign that inventory normalization may be underway. Nevertheless, the environment remains characterized by limited visibility, in a market subject to pressure from inventory adjustments and uncertainty surrounding trade policies on semiconductors.