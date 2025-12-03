Microchip Technology has raised its revenue and earnings guidance for Q3 on Tuesday, driven by stronger-than-expected demand. The company now expects EPS of 40 cents, the upper end of the range it initially provided (34 to 40 cents), as well as revenue also expected to be at the upper end of the range between $1.11bn and $1.15bn. Following the announcement, the Microchip stock advanced nearly 9% during trading.

CEO Steve Sanghi noted that the company's activity has surpassed early-November expectations, notably helped by solid orders in November. The company now anticipates roughly 1% sequential growth and about 12% annual growth, supported by an improving order book for the current quarter and also for the start of the next fiscal year, Q1 2026.

These results come in a generally more favorable backdrop for certain segments of the semiconductor industry, despite a macro environment that is still uncertain. Microchip, specialized in microcontrollers and embedded solutions, appears to be benefiting from a notable resilience in demand across its target markets, reinforcing its mid-term growth trajectory.