On Monday, Microchip Technology unveiled its new Switchtec Gen 6 switch family, the first on the market to be fabricated in 3 nanometers and compatible with the PCIe 6.0 standard. Designed for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructures, these components offer connectivity of up to 160 lanes and double the bandwidth of the previous generation to 64 gigatransfers per second per lane. The goal is to reduce bottlenecks between processors, AI accelerators, memory, and storage, thereby improving the efficiency of compute-intensive data centers.

Following this announcement, Microchip shares rose over 6% during trading.

Switchtec Gen 6 provides high-performance interconnectivity between CPUs, GPUs, SoCs, and storage systems, with low latency and optimized power consumption. Microchip highlights the integration of advanced security features, including a trusted hardware anchor and CNSA 2.0-compliant secure boot, based on post-quantum cryptography. Enhancements to the PCIe 6.0 standard include FLIT mode, lightweight error correction, and dynamic resource allocation, enhancing system stability and reliability.

The range is accompanied by the ChipLink software suite, a diagnostic and configuration tool with a graphical interface that enables detailed monitoring via in-band PCIe connections or auxiliary channels. Switchtec Gen 6 is now available in samples for qualified customers, supported by the PM61160-KIT evaluation kit for testing performance and integration options in advanced server or computing architectures.