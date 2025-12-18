On Wednesday Micron Technology issued revenue guidance for Q2 that far exceeded expectations, buoyed by strong demand and rising prices for its high-bandwidth memory chips. These components are essential for artificial-intelligence equipment, especially in data centers. Following this announcement, the stock rose 6% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

The Boise, Idaho-based manufacturer projects revenue of $18.70bn, plus or minus $400m, well above the consensus of $14.20bn, according to LSEG. This growth is driven by demand in cloud infrastructure, where providers are investing heavily to meet the computing-power needs tied to the AI boom.

The company also posted excellent results, with EPS of $4.78 in Q1, compared with $1.79 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $3.96. Quarterly revenue came in at $13.64bn, vs. $8.71bn a year earlier.